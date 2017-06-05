Body of last Cambria explosion victim recovered

The body of the last victim of the Cambria corn mill explosion has finally been removed from the rubble.

The explosion last week at Didion Milling killed three people. The recovery of Pawel Tordoff’s remains was delayed until Sunday, after engineers decided it was safe to send recovery personnel into that part of the damaged plant.

Investigators say the cause of the explosion and fire remain unknown. Both company and federal investigators are checking the site for evidence.

Despite heavy damage, officials with Didion Milling say they think ethanol production at the facility will resume in the near future.