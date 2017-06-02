Body recovered at Cambria explosion site

One person is still missing after an explosion at a corn mill in Cambria Wednesday night. The body of a victim was recovered on Wednesday, bringing total confirmed deaths there to two. Crews continue to search the debris for a third person still missing.

Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards and Cambria Fire Chief Cody Doucette head a press conference on Thursday evening. There were 16 employees were inside the Didion Milling facility at the time of the explosion.

OSHA records show the plant was cited in 2011 for exposing its workers to dust explosion hazards, and that plant filters lacked an explosion protective system.