Brewers come from behind to drop Giants

Jimmy Nelson tossed six strong innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants in game three of their four game series at Miller Park Wednesday night.

Domingo Santana got the scoring started for the Brewers with a solo homer in the first. The Giants would respond with three runs in the top of the third to take a 3-1 lead.

Milwaukee would bounce back with two in the fourth to tie the ballgame as Jesus Aguilar led off with a single and advanced to second on an error. Travis Shaw drove in Aguilar with a single and Manny Pina knocked in Shaw with a sacrifice fly. The Brewers would retake the lead in the fifth when Aguilar would drive in Santana.

Orlando Arcia made it 5-3 with a double that drove home Pina in the sixth, and Jonathan Villar led off the seventh with a homer to round out the scoring.

Nelson notched his fourth win giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk with six strikeouts over six innings.