Gerrit Cole shut down the Milwaukee offense as the Brewers droppped the series opener with the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1 Monday night at Miller Park.

Cole allowed just one run and three hits in seven innings while striking out five. The lone Brewers tally came as Travis Shaw hit his 13th homer of the season.

Matt Garza allowed four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings to take the loss. Wily Peralta’s struggles continued allowing the other four runs out of the bullpen.