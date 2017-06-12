Brewers have three picks on day 1 of 2017 MLB draft

The Milwaukee Brewers have three picks on day one of the Major League First-Year Player Draft, which starts Monday night (6 p.m. CT). The Brewers own the ninth overall selection, as well as pick number-34 (Competitive Balance Round A) and number-46 (Second Round) that same night.

The First-Year Player Draft covers three days from Monday through Wednesday and will take place at the MLB network Studio 42 in Secaucus, New Jersey.

The Brewers have selected ninth overall only once before in team history. Milwaukee selected Geoff Jenkins from USC with the ninth overall pick in the 1995 First-Year Player Draft. Jenkins spent 10 years with the Brewers and hit .277 with 287 doubles, 212 homers and 704 RBI.

The Draft, which is comprised of 40 rounds, will continue on Tuesday at noon (CT) for Rounds 3-10 and then again on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. CT for rounds 11-40.