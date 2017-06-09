Brewers miss opportunity, fall to Giants in 10-innings

The Milwaukee Brewers scored twice in the 9th inning to pull even with San Francisco 5-5, but with a runner at third base and nobody out, they failed to score him. The result? The Giants went on to win 9-5 in 10-innings.

Eric Sogard hit a leadoff home run in the ninth to draw the Brewers to within a run at 5-4. Eric Thames drew a walk, moved to third on a Jesus Aguilar double and scored on a Travis Shaw single to center, tying the game 5-5.

With runners at the corners and nobody out, Domingo Santana struck out, Jett Bandy hit a line drive right at the third baseman, Eduardo Nunez for out number two and pinch-hitter Hernan Perez grounded out to end the threat.

Rookie Paolo Espino made his second start of the season for the Brewers. He allowed three runs on five hits, including a pair of home runs in four innings of work, but wasn’t involved in the decision.

The loss went to Jacob Barnes, who gave up four runs on five hits without retiring a single batter in the 10th.

Sogard went 3 for 5 with a walk, raising his average to .414 for the Brewers in the loss. With his first inning leadoff single, Sogard has reached base safely in the first inning of eight of his 10 starts. He has reached base safely in 14 straight starts.

The Brewers are 32-29 on the season, good for a one-game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the Central Division.

The Brewers have outscored their opponents 57-17 in the first inning this season, which is the best in the majors. But they’ve been outscored 66-32 in the eighth and ninth innings. That figure is the worst in the majors.

The Brewers hit the road now and open a series at Arizona on Friday night. Zach Davies (6-3, 4.69) pitches for the Brewers. Randall Delgado (1-1, 3.24) goes for the Diamondbacks.