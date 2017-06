A 27-year-old Green Bay man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental defect.

Jacob Cayer is charged with killing Sabrina Teague and her mother Heesun Teague in a Hobart home last June.

With the insanity plea, the defense argues Cayer should not be held responsible for the crime based on his mental condition at the time it happened.

Cayer is due back in court August 1. No trial date has been set.

WTAQ