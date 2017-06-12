Cliff jumper seriously injured in Dane County park

A 20-year-old East Troy man received life threatening injuries Sunday, after jumping into the water from a cliff in a Dane County Park.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says the man struck and hit his head on a rock as he was entering the water at Stewart Lake County Park, located in the town of Blue Mounds. He was pulled out of the water by friends and other witnesses, who searched for him about 15 feet below the surface.

The man was taken by helicopter to a Madison hospital, where his condition remains unknown.