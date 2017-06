Trailing by three at the start of the final round, Fred Couples birdied six of his first 11 holes en route to a final round 66 and a two-stroke victory.

It is Couples’ 13th career win on PGA TOUR Champions, and it is his second win of the season.

Tournament host Steve Stricker finished three shots behind Couples and tied for third.

Madison’s Jerry Kelly fired a final round 70 to finish at eight under par in a tie for 13th.