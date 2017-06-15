Google+

Day 2 results from WIAA State Spring Baseball Tournament

Another late night for the WIAA State Spring Baseball Tournament at Fox Cities Stadium.  Rain forced delays, but all six scheduled games were played, setting up the four championship games on Thursday.

Wednesday finals:

Division 4 Semifinals

Independence/Gilmanton 5, Webster 3
Athens 6, Oakfield 3

Division 3 Semifinals

Aquinas 7, Cumberland 0
Laconia 5, Iola-Scandinavia 4

Division 2 Semifinals

West Salem 5, Turner 3
Waupun 6, Mosinee 0

There’s four championship games on tap on Thursday.

D-4  Independence/Gilmanton (23-5) vs. Athens (20-7)  9 a.m.
D-3  Aquinas (20-10) vs. Laconia (13-11)  noon


