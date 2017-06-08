DOJ ‘confident’ Avery motion will be rejected

A day after his attorney asked for a new trial for Steven Avery, prosecutors are saying it’s without merit and should be rejected by the court.

Attorney Kathleen Zellner filed a more than 1,200 page motion on Wednesday, which claims that Avery was a victim of “manifest injustice.” A jury convicted Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey in 2007 for the death of photographer Teresa Halbach. The case attracted international attention, along with calls for the pairs’ release, after the release of a Netflix series about the case.

In a statement, the Department of Justice said it’s confident Avery’s motion will be rejected. “We are confident that as with Mr. Avery’s prior motions, this one also is without merit and will be rejected once it is considered by the court,” said DOJ spokesman Johnny Koremenos. “We continue to send our condolences to the Halbach family as they have to endure Avery’s ridiculous attempts to re-litigate his guilty verdict and sentence.”