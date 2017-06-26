Fifth death tied to Cambria mill explosion

A fifth person has died from injuries sustained in a corn mill explosion May 31.

In a statement, Representatives of Didion Milling in Cambria confirmed Carlos “Charly” Nunez has died:

“It is with sadness and sympathy we report the peaceful passing of Carlos “Charly” Nunez due to injuries sustained in the May 31 incident at our milling operation in Cambria. He will be missed more than words can express.”

Nunez, along with four others, Angel Reyes, Duelle Block, Robert Goodenow and Pawel Tordoff were killed in the explosion. Several others were injured.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion is ongoing.

WTAQ