Finance committee rejects Scott Walker’s self-insurance plan

Lawmakers at the Capitol reject a provision of Governor Scott Walker’s budget proposal. The governor’s proposed switch to a self-insurance plan for state employees received a unanimous thumbs-down by the legislature’s 16 member budget-writing committee. Joint

“We think our track record has been so solid . . . we don’t think that there’s any reason to start making major shifts, said Joint Finance Committee co-chair, Senator Alberta Darling.

The budget panel met Thursday for the first time in two weeks, and there is still no consensus between Assembly and Senate Republicans on the key issues of funding for education and transportation. “I think we’re closer together on education than we are on transportation,” said committee co-chair, Representative John Nygren. “I agree,” said Darling.