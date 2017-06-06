Fourth death tied to Didion Milling explosion

A fourth person has died as a result of an explosion last week at the Didion Milling plant in Cambria.

In a statement posted online, the company said 46-year-old Angel Reyes died Tuesday morning at UW Hospital, where he was receiving treatment for his injuries. Reyes was a pack operator at the plant, which processes and stores corn products.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. Didion Milling announced Monday they hope to resume work at undamaged parts of the facility in the coming days.