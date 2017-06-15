Gabelman won’t seek second term

A conservative Wisconsin state Supreme Court justice is not seeking reelection. Two Democrat-supported candidates have already declared for the seat held by Justice Michael Gabelman, who said Thursday that he won’t seek a second term.

A spokesman for Gabelman told the Wisconsin State Journal it was his understanding Gabelman will serve out his current term, but another source said it’s unclear at this point if that will happen. If Gabelman elects to leave early, it would allow Governor Scott Walker to make his third Supreme Court appointment since 2015.

If he finishes out his term, next year’s election would be the first for an open seat on the court in a decade. Madison attorney Tim Burns and Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Rebecca Dallet have announced they’re running next year.