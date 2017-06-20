Groups oppose Monroe County frac sand facility

Environmental groups aim to stop a new frac sand processing facility in western Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources last month approved Meteor Timber’s application for an industrial sand processing facility and rail spur.

Clean Wisconsin filed suit in Dane County, claiming that would destroy more than 16 acres of forested wetlands, and endanger rare and endangered species. Midwest Environmental Advocates has filed a petition in Monroe County, where the facility would be located.

Both groups have asked the DNR for a contested hearing on the permit, claiming the firm failed to provide enough data for the agency to issue its approval.