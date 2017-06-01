Guerra leads Brewers to victory

Junior Guerra pitched six strong shutout innings, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-1 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday night at Citi Field. Guerra made his second start since returning from the disabled list with a calf strain.

It was the first win in the four game series for the Brewers, and just their third win in the last 10 games.

Guerra allowed four hits over six innings, walking three and striking out four while earning his first victory of the season.

Eric Thames, who is showing signs of breaking out of his month long slump, clubbed his 14th home run of the season. Keon Broxton also went deep for the Brewers, who will try to salvage a split in the series with a victory this afternoon.

Chase Anderson (3-1, 3.72) faces Mets right hander Zack Wheeler (3-2, 3.83) in the pitching matchup. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m.