Guerra roughed up as the Brewers fall to the Reds

Milwaukee and Cincinnati combined to club seven home runs and it’s the Reds that prevailed, 8-6 in the series opener at Great American Ballpark.

Junior Guerra gave up four home runs and all eight of the Cincinnati runs in four-plus innings to take the loss.

Billy Hamilton led off the home half of the first with a solo home run to give the Reds an early lead. Adam Duvall clubbed a two run home run and Devin Mesoraco added an RBI single in the bottom of the first to jump out to a quick 4-0 lead.

The Brewers got two runs back in the top of the second with solo homers from Manny Pina and Orlando Arcia. Travis Shaw clubbed a three-run home run to right in the third to give the Brewers a 5-4 lead. It was the 16th home run of the season for Shaw.

Ryan Braun returned to the Brewers lineup and doubled to right-center, finishing 1 for 5 on the night. He and Jonathan Villar were both reinstated from the disabled list prior to the game. The Brewers designated Nick Franklin for assignment.

Eugenio Suarez tied the game in the third with a long home run off of Guerra. Joey Votto clubbed Cincinnati’s fourth home run, a two-run shot in the fifth to give the Reds the lead for good.

Guerra fell to 1-2 and has allowed 11 home runs in eight starts this season. His ERA jumped to 4.54 after starting the game at 3.11.

Chase Anderson (6-2, 2.92) pitches game two of the series for the Brewers tonight. Luis Castillo (0-0, 3.60) gets the nod for the Reds.