Horizon League adds IUPUI

After losing Valparaiso to the Missouri Valley Conference, the Horizon League announced the addition of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) effective July 1. IUPUI will begin competition during the 2017-18 academic year.

The addition of IUPUI returns the Horizon League to 10 full members. The Jaguars compete in 18 of 19 Horizon League sports: men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s track and field (indoor and outdoor), softball and volleyball.

The Horizon League members will include Cleveland State, Detroit Mercy, Illinois-Chicago, IUPUI, Northern Kentucky, Oakland, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Wright State and Youngstown State.