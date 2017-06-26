Just weeks after becoming the official state dairy product, cheese will once again be in the spotlight today.

It’s Wisconsin Cheese Day, and Governor Scott Walker is kicking it off with a visit to Klondike Cheese in Monroe. Officials from multiple state agencies and other key state leaders will visit other producers around the state.

The governor’s office say it’s an effort to thank producers who are expanding their operations, and to recognize their contributions to the state’s economy and dairy industry. June is also Dairy Month in Wisconsin.