Janesville School Board member enters race for Ryan’s House seat

The vice-president of the Janesville School Board is entering the race for the First Congressional District. Veteran English teacher Cathy Myers says she knew she had to step up for the community when she saw U.S. Representative Paul Ryan and Donald Trump celebrating the passage of a health care bill that would throw 23-million Americans off their insurance, increase costs for the disabled on Medicaid and seniors on Medicare, and eliminate protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

Myers says voters will have a clear choice between a community leader and a career politician who seems to have forgotten his small-town roots.

Myers joins other Democrats Randy Bryce, and David Yankovich, along with Republican Paul Nehlen in the race to unseat Ryan.