Johnson ‘pleased’ with delaying health care vote

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin is praising a decision to delay a vote on a Republican health care bill.

Johnson was one of at least five Republican U.S. Senators who had publicly said they were not yet ready to act on the legislation, which GOP leadership had planned to push for a vote on this week. That vote has now reportedly been delayed until after the Fourth of July recess, according to several media outlets.

In a statement, Johnson said he is “pleased” leadership has agreed to give them more time to analyze the bill, adding that “a vote this week would have been rushed.” Johnson said he looks forward to having time in the coming days to work on improving the legislation.