Johnson not at yes as Walker calls on Senate GOP to repeal and replace Obamacare

With Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell apparently planning to hold a vote early next week, Wisconsin U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is one of the first to say that he might actually vote against Obamacare repeal.

“Holding a vote on this next week would definitely be rushed,” Johnson said on CNN Wednesday morning. “I can’t imagine . . . that I’d have the information to evaluate and justify a yes vote within just a week.

Governor Scott Walker on Wednesday issued a statement urging Senate Republicans to keep their promise to repeal Obamacare. “Republican senators vowed to repeal and replace Obamacare if they had a chance. Well, now is their chance. There are no excuses.”

Johnson said on CNN that he’s told McConnell that “unless I have got the information to justify a yes vote, I won’t be voting yes.”