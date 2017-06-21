Google+

Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Children & Families / Johnson not at yes as Walker calls on Senate GOP to repeal and replace Obamacare

Johnson not at yes as Walker calls on Senate GOP to repeal and replace Obamacare

By

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (Photo: Andrew Beckett)

With Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell apparently planning to hold a vote early next week, Wisconsin U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is one of the first to say that he might actually vote against Obamacare repeal.

“Holding a vote on this next week would definitely be rushed,” Johnson said on CNN Wednesday morning. “I can’t imagine . . . that I’d have the information to evaluate and justify a yes vote within just a week.

Governor Scott Walker on Wednesday issued a statement urging Senate Republicans to keep their promise to repeal Obamacare. “Republican senators vowed to repeal and replace Obamacare if they had a chance. Well, now is their chance. There are no excuses.”

Johnson said on CNN that he’s told McConnell that “unless I have got the information to justify a yes vote, I won’t be voting yes.”

 


Print pagePDF pageEmail page