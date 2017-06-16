Kimberly wins D-1 State Baseball Championship

Kimberly captured its first baseball championship since 2007, beating Sun Prairie 4-2 on Thursday to capture the WIAA Division 1 baseball championship at Fox Cities Stadium.

Outfielder Drew Lechnir went 2 for 3 and drove in three of the four runs scored by the Papermakers.

Right-hander Cade Hunstiger allowed two runs in five hits in six innings to pick up the win.

The Papermakers (23-8) were making their fourth straight championship game appearance, this time pulling out a win.

Division 2

West Salem scored four runs in the second and third innings and the Panthers (22-4) captured their first state baseball title.

Division 3

Junior third baseman Nick Schlicht went 3 for 3 with a solo home run to lead La Crosse Aquinas to a 10-0 win over Laconia in the division 3 title game.

Freshman Jess Ondell went the distance for Aquinas (21-10), helping win the schools second WIAA championship.

Division 4

Sophomore Seth Coker’s first-inning double drove in the only runs of the game, leading Athens to a 2-0 win over Independence/Gilmanton and their first state title since 1982.

The Fighting Bluejays finished the season 21-7 with the win.