Marquette poll: Trump support ‘phenomenally low’ among Democrats

Marquette Law School Poll Director Charles Franklin says support for President Donald Trump is “phenomenally low” among Democrats as Wisconsin. The results of the latest statewide poll shows the Republican president remains a polarizing figure in the state.

“Eighty five percent of Republicans approve of the job he’s doing, and usually that’s the sort of striking result,” Franklin said on Wednesday. But 95 percent of respondents who identify as Democrats disapprove of the president. “I just have to go ‘wow, that’s a striking number,’ that 95,” Franklin said. “If you look at the Democratic approval of just three percentage points, that’s phenomenally low.”

Overall, Trump received a 41 percent approval rating among registered voters in Wisconsin. Fifty-one percent disapprove and 7 percent did not know whether they approve or not.

Trump received his strongest support in the Green Bay media market, with 51 percent approval and 40 percent disapproval. with 47 percent approval and 43 percent disapproval, In the northern and western portions of the state, combining the La Crosse/Eau Claire, Wausau, Minneapolis-St. Paul and Duluth-Superior media markets, Trump was at 47 percent approval and 43 percent disapproval. In the Milwaukee media market, excluding the city of Milwaukee, 45 percent approved and 46 percent disapproved, followed by the Madison market with 30 percent approval and 65 percent disapproval. In the city of Milwaukee, a scant 14 percent approved of the president, with 80 percent disapproving.

Asked what they would like to see Congress do about the 2010 health care reform law, 6 percent favor keeping the law as it is, 54 percent would keep and improve it, 27 percent favor repealing and replacing the law and 7 percent would repeal and not replace the law. These responses are virtually identical to the results in March, when 6 percent would keep the law, 54 percent would keep and improve it, 28 percent favored repeal and replace and 8 percent wanted to repeal and not replace the law.

Sixty-three percent of Republicans favor repeal and replace, with 8 percent favoring repeal and not replace. Two percent of Democrats favor repeal and replace, and 2 percent would repeal and not replace, while 19 percent of independents favor repeal and replace and 10 percent of independents want to see the law repealed and not replaced. Among Republicans, 21 percent would keep the law but improve it and 3 percent would keep the law as it is, compared to 78 percent and 13 percent of Democrats, respectively. Sixty-two percent of independents would keep the law and improve it, with 5 percent saying they would keep it as it is.