Nellum ordered to stand trial for Appleton bar shooting

The suspect in a shooting at a downtown Appleton bar will stand trial. An Outagamie County judge found probable cause against 33-year-old Henry Nellum of Milwaukee during a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Nellum is accused of firing at least one shot inside Jack’s Apple Pub last month.

Thirty-three-year-old Jimmie Sanders of Milwaukee was a bystander in the bar, and he was shot and killed by Appleton Police Lt. Jay Steinke. Steinke was firing at Nellum, while he was being pushed by people by a door.

Nellum is charged with attempted murder, after prosecutors say he shot at a man during a fight. That brought Steinke to the bar, and Nellum is also facing a felony murder charge for the death of Sanders.

Nellum will be back in court on July 21 for an arraignment.

WHBY