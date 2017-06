Jimmy Nelson tossed a complete game to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 2-1 series finale victory over San Diego at Miller Park.

Nelson struck out 10 while scattering six hits and did not give up an earned run. It was Nelson’s first complete game of his career.

Hernan Perez and Manny Pina provided the offense with solo home runs in the sixth inning and Milwaukee’s defense chipped in with a pair of double plays.