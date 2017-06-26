Offense, Davies lead Milwaukee to series finale victory at Atlanta

Runs in each of the first four innings and a strong start from Zach Davies lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-0 series finale victory over Atlanta on Sunday.

Davies tossed seven shutout innings scattering four hits and walking just one and retired the last eight men he faced.

Travis Shaw hit a mammoth two-run homer in the first for the Brewers. Keon Broxton would add a dinger in the second.

Milwaukee still holds a game and a half lead in the NL Central after salvaging one game in the three-game series.