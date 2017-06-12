One dead as severe weather rolls through northern Wiconsin

Already recovering from previous severe weather, residents of Barron County are cleaning up from storms that blew into Wisconsin from Minnesota on Sunday. A large area of western and northern Wisconsin was impacted, with downed trees and power lines and some roof damage.

One man died after a tree fell on him while cleaning up storm debris on Sunday afternoon. Chetek police identified him as 46-year-old Donald N. Hajek.

Utility companies reported about 3500 customers were without power Sunday night, mostly in the Rice Lake and Hayward areas.

Heavy rains prompted flood warnings for portions of Price and Sawyer Counties, where emergency management officials reported flooding and culvert washouts on numerous road.

In the Twin Cities metro area, heavy rain, strong winds and large hail ripped down trees and caused property damage. Tens of thousand of homeowners were left without electricity. Two people were hurt in St. Paul after a storm damaged tree that was being cut fell on them.