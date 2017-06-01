One dead in Cambria mill explosion

One person is dead, two are missing, and more than a dozen others were injured Wednesday night, when a corn mill in Cambria exploded.

Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards says there were 16 people in the Didion Milling facility when it exploded. He says only two people escaped without any injuries.

Power was knocked out in much of the area, and local schools are closed. Traffic around Cambria is also being detoured.

Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board member Cal Dalton says the loss of that mill will impact farmers throughout the region. “Didion Milling has been in the Cambria community for over 30 years, and it has been a really good source for family corn farmers,” he says. “It’s going to take away a lot of our market…it’s probably going to be shut down for quite some time.”

Dalton knows many of the Didion Million employees and the area first responders that were called to the scene, and says it’s a tragedy affecting the whole community.