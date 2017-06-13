Packers excuse veterans from minicamp, which starts today

The Green Bay Packers open their 3-day mandatory minicamp at Clarke Hinkle Field on Tuesday and for the second straight year, Aaron Rodgers and a number of other veteran players won’t be there.

Coach Mike McCarthy has excused veteran players with five or more years of NFL experience. Those players won’t be back until the start of training camp in late July.

Packers welcome top pick

For the first time since being drafted with the top pick in the second round, defensive back Kevin King (pictured), will join his teammates on the practice field in Green Bay.

The University of Washington is finally out of session, which means King can join his new team. He had been spending time with his position coach Joe Whitt on FaceTime as he tried to keep up with the defense from a distance. He was barred from participating in OTA’s because of the NFL rule that says rookies can’t attend OTA’s if their schools are still in session, even if they are no longer enrolled.

it’s the second straight year the Packers’ top draft pick was away from OTA’s. Last spring, defensive lineman Kenny Clark used Skype to get a crash course on the defense from line coach Mike Trgovac.