Packers Letroy Guion arrested in Hawaii

Letroy Guion

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Letroy Guion was charged with driving under the influence after an arrest early Wednesday in Hawaii.

Guion, who turned 30 on Wednesday, had a blood alcohol level of .086 when tested for a routine traffic stop, according to Honolulu police. He was released on $500 bail.

“The Packers are aware of the matter involving Letroy Guion,” a team spokesman said, per the Green Bay Press Gazette. “We will refrain from making any further comment as it is an ongoing legal matter.”

Guion is set to serve a four-game suspension to open the upcoming 2017 season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Last season, Guion recorded 30 tackles in 15 games.


