Packers set Aug. 5 for Family Night

The Green Bay Packers will host their annual Family Night event on Aug. 5 at Lambeau Field.

The team practice inside Lambeau Field will start at 7:30 p.m., while the gates will open for fans at 5:30 p.m.

The event includes 11-on-11 sessions with live contact, use of the video boards, game-day music and a post-practice fireworks show.

Tickets for the event are $10 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 28.

The Packers also said the entire training camp schedule is being finalized and will be released in the very near future.