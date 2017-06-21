Police say men threatened to duplicate Wausau area shootings

Police say two Wausau-area men threatened to duplicate a deadly shooting spree that occurred earlier this year. Forty-nine year-old Neng Vang and 44-year-old Chia Fong Xiong both blamed the wife of shooter Nengmy Vang for the March 22 shootings, which took the lives of 4 people. Vang later died of injuries sustained when officers stormed his apartment.

Everest Metro Police Chief Wally Sparks told Newsline 9 that his officers are used to dealing with domestic disputes in the Hmong community.

“There’s some issues that need to be addressed,” he said. “We come across cases where women in the Hmong community are treated as second class citizens.”

Sparks also said that the March shootings impacted a lot of people — and that he’s not trying to offend anyone.

“It impacted our department. It impacted three other victims in this community. It touched a lot of lives. And if you don’t learn from history, if you don’t learn from the things that happen, and make adjustments, you’re destined to have it repeat,” said Sparks.

Both Xiong and Vang made threats following a domestic dispute with their wives and had a history of abuse. Both men have been freed on bond.

