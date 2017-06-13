Practice continues at Erin Hills with the U.S. Open to start Thursday

The world’s best golfers continue to get their practice rounds in as they prepare for the start of the U.S. Open on Thursday at Erin Hills.

The players love the course but not everything about the course. The players that feel that way, have no doubt had an experience with the thick fescue that lines the fairways.

The fairways are generous in their width, which helps. But if the pro’s miss, they’re in for some trouble.

Kevin Na posted a video on Instagram Sunday. He tossed a ball into the thick grass, took a pair of swings before losing the ball entirely. The airways are generally about 50% wider then most U.S. Open venues. So players will be rewarded for driving it straight. If they don’t, the penalty could prove difficult.

USGA officials will also have to keep an eye on the skies. There is rain in the forecast for the week. Wednesday and Saturday appear to be the two biggest threats, but there’s pop-up shower chances throughout the tournament.

A number of top golfers are scheduled to meet with reporters today to talk further about the course and their game, heading into the U.S. Open on Thursday.