Ryan defends Trump: ‘he’s just new to this’

He’s new to this. House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville on Thursday defended President Donald Trump, for asking then-FBI Director James Comey to drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“The president’s new at this. He’s new to government. And so, he probably wasn’t steeped in the long-running protocols that establish the relationships between DOJ, FBI and White Houses. He’s just new to this,” Ryan said. “I’m not saying it’s an acceptable excuse. It’s just my observation.”

The Wisconsin Republican spoke during a press conference at the same time as Comey was testifying before the Senate intelligence committee.