Six golfers with Wisconsin ties set for US Open Qualifying

With the start of the U.S. Open (June 15-18) at Erin Hills just a couple of weeks away, six golfers with Wisconsin ties will be attempting to earn a spot in the field through open qualifying on Monday.

Madison’s Steve Stricker tops the list. He has played in 19 U.S. Opens and has 11 top-25 finishes. Stricker finished fifth in both 1998 and 1999 and has 12 PGA Tour victories. He’ll be joined at Germantown Country Club and Ridgeway Country Club in Memphis, Tennessee by two others. Mark Wilson of Menomonee Falls has four U.S. Open appearances. 26-year-old substitute teacher Austin Gaugert will be attempting to gain a spot in his first U.S. Open.

Marquette assistant golf coach Richard Todd will attempt to qualify in Columbus, Ohio.

Mequon’s Jordan Niebrugge, who won the silver medal as the low amateur (tied for 6th) in the 2016 Open Championship at St. Andrews, will take his shot in Tacoma, Washington. Niebrugge won the 2013 U.S. Amateur Public Links Championship and was a member of the 2013 and 2015 Walker Cup teams.

Osceola’s 23-year-old Charlie Danielson will attempt to qualify in Springfield, Ohio. He competed in his first U.S. Open last year at Oakmont (Pa.) Country Club and was chosen 2016 Big Ten Conference Player of the Year.