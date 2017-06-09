State election officials reach out to lapsed voters

Registered Wisconsin voters who have not cast a ballot in the last four years should be getting a postcard in the mail soon.

About 380,000 postcards are being sent out. Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney says says the effort is required by state law, and it helps the agency identify whether people have moved or no longer wish to remain registered to vote.

The post cards include a section that will need to be torn off and mailed back to the local municipal clerk. Voters who don’t respond will be marked as inactive, which means they will have to register again the next time they plan to vote.

Magney says anyone who receives a card, but does remember voting in the past four years, should contact their local municipal clerk.