Steven Avery’s attorney files motions in murder appeal

The attorney for Steven Avery filed a motion in Manitowoc County Wednesday seeking the release of the convicted killer.

Attorney Kathleen Zellner’s motion and arguments are spelled out in over 1,000 pages. Several key pieces of evidence from the case are being tested, after Zellner made that request in August of last year.

A jury found Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey guilty of the murder of freelance photographer Teresa Halbach in 2007. The case case gained international attention after the release of the Netflix series “Making a Murderer.”

WHBY