Strobel named associated head coach for Badger men’s hockey

Less than two weeks after it was announced that Don Granato was leaving to join the Chicago Blackhawks coaching staff, Wisconsin hockey head coach Tony Granato hired another former Badgers’ captain to take his brother’s place.

Mark Srobel, who wore the Cardinal and White from 1991-1995, was named associate head coach.

Strobel served in the same capacity the last two years under former Badger Steve Rohlik at Ohio State. He was also an assistant at Nebraska-Omaha, Colorado College and Minnesota-Duluth.

Don Granato left June 13 to become an NHL assistant coach with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Tony Granato said Strobel would be highly compatible with associate head coach Mark Osiecki, a defenseman from 1987 to 1990, and director of hockey operations Shane Connelly, a goaltender from 2005 to ’09.

Strobel, a defenseman, played three seasons at UW alongside his twin brother, Mike, a winger. They attended Hill Murray High School in St. Paul, Minnesota, the same program that produced Rohlik.

Strobel officially assumes his new role on July 1.

AUDIO: Mark Strobel said he’s thrilled to be back in Madison :16

AUDIO: Tony Granato says Strobel is a perfect fit :21