Three run seventh inning sparks Brewers rally past Pittsburgh

A three run seventh inning capped by a Domingo Santana two-run homer rallied the Milwaukee Brewers past the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 at Miller Park on Wednesday night.

The Brewers faced a 3-1 deficit before a single to Keon Broxton and a double to Orlando Arcia started the comeback. Pinch hitter Eric Thames would drive in Broxton on a groundout to make it a one-run game. Santana would then launch his 12th of the season to cap a two-hit, three-RBI performance.

Cory Knebel pitched a scoreless ninth for his 11th save. Knebel has at least 1 strike out in each of his 37 appearances this season (36.2 ip, 64K), which ties the longest streak, exclusively as a reliever, to begin a season in the modern era (since 1900) with Aroldis Chapman, Cin (5/11 – 8/13, 2014).