Trail date set for accused killer of Rusk County deputy Dan Glaze

Eight months after Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Glaze was shot and killed while on duty, a trial date has been set for the man accused of pulling the trigger. Judge Eugene Harrington ruled Monday that there is probable cause that Doug Nitek committed a felony.

A two week trial is scheduled to start on December 11.

Nitek faces 31 criminal charges for the October 29th murder of Glaze. During a court appearance Monday, an Eau Claire County detective detailed how Nitek’s DNA was found on the rifle recovered from the scene, along with bullet casings believed to match that rifle. The detective also stated a blood test done on Nitek tested positive for methamphetamine.

A hearing is scheduled for August, on a motion to have the trial moved or to have the jury selected outside of Rusk County.