UW Athletics Hall of Fame to add 11-member class

Ten former Badgers will be inducted into the University of Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame on September 29 at Union South. The class includes two gold medalists, a pair of NCAA champions, an NHL all-star, two Rose Bowl winning quarterbacks and a WNBA player.

Inductees are Sara Bauer, women’s hockey; Darrell Bevell, football; Brooks Bollinger, football; Brian Elliott, men’s hockey; Tamara Moore, women’s basketball; Arlie Schardt, men’s cross country and track and field; Bob Suter, men’s hockey; Tracy Webster, men’s basketball; Chris Solinsky, track & field. Former baseball coach Guy Lowman was selected in the coach/staff category while UW Marching Band Director Mike Leckrone was honored in the special service category.

Bauer was UW’s first Patty Kazmaier Award winner as the nation’s top player in 2006. The forward led UW to back-to-back NCAA titles in 2006 and 2007 and was a two-time USCHO.com and WCHA Player of the Year. She wrapped up her career as Wisconsin’s all-time scoring leader and was a two-time UW female Athlete of the Year.

Bevell was under center for one of the greatest seasons in Wisconsin football history, leading the Badgers to a 10-1-1 record, the 1993 Big Ten championship and their first trip to the Rose Bowl in 31 years. His memorable, and unlikely, 21-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter helped secure the UW program’s first win in Pasadena. A four-year starter, Bevell finished his career as the Badgers’ career leader in passing yards (7,686), completions (646), attempts (1,052), completion percentage (61.4%) and touchdown passes (59).

Bollinger led the Badgers to the 1999 Big Ten championship and 2000 Rose Bowl title. A four-year starter at quarterback he compiled a 30-12 record, including a 3-0 mark in bowl games, from 1999 to 2002. Bollinger was named the 1999 Big Ten Freshman of the Year and finished his career ranked second in school history in passing yards, attempts, completions and touchdowns. He went on to play seven seasons in the NFL.

Elliott was the starting goalkeeper for the Badgers’ 2006 NCAA championship team, earning first-team All-America honors. A top-three finalist for the 2006 Hobey Baker Memorial Award, Elliott was also a three-time Academic All-Big Ten pick and the 2005-06 UW Athletic Board Scholar. He set school records for career goals-against average (1.78) and save percentage (.931). Elliott was drafted in 2003 and has played for 10 seasons in the NHL. He is a two-time NHL all-star.

Moore was a two-time honorable mention All-American and two-time All-Big Ten pick. She was named a finalist for the 2002 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year award and 2002 Senior CLASS award. She led the Badgers to the 1999 WNIT championship, earning most valuable player honors. The 2001 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Moore ranks first on the UW career record lists in assists and steals. Moore was selected 15th overall by the Miami Sol in the 2002 WNBA Draft. She played in the WNBA for six seasons.

Suter was a member of UW’s 1977 NCAA championship team. The defenseman earned second-team All-WCHA honors in 1979 while being named the inaugural winner of the Fenton Kelsey Jr. Most Competitive Player Award on the UW team. Suter was a member of the “Miracle on Ice” U.S. team that won gold in hockey at the 1980 Olympics and also skated for Team USA at the 1981 World Championships. Suter was drafted in 1977 by the Los Angeles Kings but never played a game in the NHL. The Madison East High School graduate returned to Madison, where he opened a sporting goods store called Gold Medal Sports. Suter also coached youth hockey in Madison and became part owner and director of Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton. The arena was named in his honor following his death in 2014.

Schardt was selected as the heritage member of the 2017 Hall of Fame class. A track and cross country standout from 1914-17, he served as team captain of the 1915 cross country team that won the Big Ten and National Intercollegiate championships. Schardt, from Milwaukee was also a member of two Big Ten championship track teams. He became the first Badger to claim a gold medal, winning the 3000-meter team race as part of the U.S. squad at the 1920 Olympic Games in Antwerp, Belgium.

Webster was a key member of the Wisconsin teams in the early 1990’s. He helped guide UW to the 1994 NCAA Tournament, the Badgers’ first appearance in the Big Dance in more than 40 years. A second-team All-Big Ten pick, Webster scored more than 1,264 career points. He still holds the UW career record for assists (501) and ranks second all-time in steals (183). Webster was named Badgers’ most valuable player in 1992. He spent more than 15 years coaching division 1 college basketball.

A heralded prep star from Stevens Point, Solinsky won a combined five individual NCAA track titles for the Badgers in the 3000 meters and 5000 meters. One of his crowning achievements was winning the 5000 meters at the 2007 NCAA Indoor Championships to power UW to the team title, making Wisconsin the first Big Ten school to win a national championship in indoor track. Solinsky also finished third at the 2005 NCAA Cross Country Championships, leading Wisconsin to its fourth national title in cross country. The distance ace earned All-America honors three times in cross country and 11 times in track, the most in program history. After his time as a Badger, Solinsky became the first runner from outside an African nation to break the 27-minute barrier in the 10,000 meters when he set the American record with a time of 26:59.60. He is currently the head men’s cross country coach and assistant track and field coach at the College of William & Mary.

Lowman coached three sports at Wisconsin but is known primarily as the Badgers’ baseball coach. In 1918, he coached the baseball team. The following season, he coached the football team before opening a two-year run as basketball coach. Lowman led the basketball team to the 1917-18 Big Ten title with a 9-3 conference record. He returned to coach the baseball team from 1921-32, finishing with a 140-105 record and claiming the 1930 Big Ten championship. The Badgers’ home field was named after Lowman in 1952.

Since 1969, Leckrone has served as director of the UW Marching Band. He has established numerous traditions, including the Fifth Quarter, the Bud Song and the band’s high-stepping marching style. Leckrone was recognized as an Outstanding Educator of America by the Outstanding Americans Foundation in 1970 and received the Outstanding Bandmaster Award from the Wisconsin Chapter of Phi Beta in 1973. Leckrone has also been inducted into the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame and the Wisconsin Football Hall of Fame.