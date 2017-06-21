UW-Milwaukee hires Patrick Baldwin as men’s hoops head coach

Patrick Baldwin has been named head coach of the UW-Milwaukee men’s basketball team.

Baldwin joins UWM from Northwestern University and becomes the seventh head coach since Milwaukee’s 1990 move to NCAA Division I.

Baldwin will be formally introduced during a news conference 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Union Art Gallery in the UWM Student Union, 2200 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee. The news conference will be livestreamed at MKEPanthers.com.

“We are proud to have Patrick join the UW-Milwaukee family,” said UWM Chancellor Mark Mone. “His deep commitment to have our student-athletes succeed in the classroom as well as on the court reflects the values of Milwaukee basketball. I know he will also play an important role in helping to connect our university to the community.”

Baldwin has spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach at Northwestern, helping rebuild his alma mater into a force in the Big Ten.