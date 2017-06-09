Vice President Pence to visit Wisconsin this weekend

Vice President Mike Pence will join Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker in Milwaukee this weekend to discuss the effects of the Affordable Care Act.

Pence plans to meet with business leaders and families on Saturday. He has been holding Obamacare events around the country, while the Senate works on its own version of a health care bill, which previously passed the U.S. House of Representatives. There are doubts the House version can pass in the Senate though.

President Donald Trump has urged Senate members to send him a health care bill he can sign.