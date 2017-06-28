Vinehout forms campaign committee in possible run for governor

Democratic state Senator Kathleen Vinehout has taken a step towards a potential run for governor.

Vinehout filed paperwork on June 14 to officially form a campaign committee, although she has not yet announced plans to challenge Republican Governor Scott Walker in 2018. The senator from Alma did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

It’s the third time the lawmaker has explored a run against Walker. She was a candidate during the 2012 recall election and was planning a run in 2014, but dropped out after getting injured in a car accident. The only Democrat officially in the race so far is Barneveld-native Bob Harlow.

Republican Party of Wisconsin spokesman Alec Zimmerman described Vinehout as a “tax-and-spend Madison liberal,” who wants to take the state backward.

Gov. Walker has not formally announced his re-election plans, but has hinted he will likely seek a third term. The governor has said he will make an official decision after work on the state budget is complete.