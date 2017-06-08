Wisconsin Herd selected as team name for Bucks D-League franchise

The Milwaukee Bucks’ new NBA Developmental League franchise set to begin play in Oshkosh for the 2017-18 season has been named the Wisconsin Herd. The Herd will begin their inaugural season in the NBA D-League in November.

The Herd will debut the team’s official logo at a special event in Oshkosh on June 22. Following the event there will be an NBA Draft watch party.

“We are proud to call our D-League team the Wisconsin Herd, which we believe will resonate with fans across the state,” said Bucks President Peter Feigin. “The Herd will become an important brand extension of the Bucks and we’re excited to watch the emerging talent in the upcoming season.”