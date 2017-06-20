Wisconsin home sales bounced back in May

May was a better month for the housing market.

The Wisconsin Realtors Association reports that closings climbed by 1.3 percent compared to a year ago. That’s after sales were down almost seven percent in April.

David Clark is an economist for the group. Looking back on the year so far, he says realtors had a pretty good first quarter and a weak April, followed by some slight growth in May.

Clark says tight inventories are a major factor. The statewide median price was up nearly six percent to almost $175,000.

