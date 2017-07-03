Chlorine leak contained in Oshkosh

Oshkosh firefighters say a small chlorine leak on the city’s south side was quickly contained.

Firefighter John Holland says there was a problem at Hydrite Chemical at around 6:45 a.m. Monday. He says workers were removing liquid chlorine from a rail car, when one of them noticed a small leak.

Holland says it was quickly sealed, and the chlorine was contained inside the building. The chemical then went through the plant’s “scrubbing system” and a non-toxic, white vapor was released.

He says they didn’t find any dangerous levels of chlorine outside of the facility and the public was not in any danger. No one was hurt.

Crews were on the scene for about two hours.

WHBY