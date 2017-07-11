4 year old girl dies in fireworks explosion

A four-year-old girl was killed when fireworks exploded Monday night in Clintonville.

Police Chief Jim Beggs says the girl’s 45-year-old father had configured “an array of sparklers in a small metal tube. When he ignited that, expecting to see a shower of sparks, there was quite a large explosion to it. This is what turned the tube into pieces of shrapnel, flying, which struck the girl.”

Beggs went on to say “the child was hit with pieces of metal that cut into her neck and upper chest area, causing her severe enough injuries where she died at the scene.”

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Beggs say no potential legal action will be taken until the investigation and autopsy are complete. “I’ve already been in conference with the Waupaca County District Attorney. We will then take that information and see what the proper course of action will be. Potentially could there be charges filed? Yes.”

The chief urges people to follow instructions when using fireworks.

“When something is configured like what was done, this is the potential that can happen. It seems like it takes a tragedy for people to take notice of something of this nature.”

